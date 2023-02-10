CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall on caution ahead of employment data

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as investors awaited key domestic employment and wage inflation data for cues on the strength of the labor market that could determine the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike path.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:53 a.m. ET, also tracking weakness in Wall Street futures and European peers.

Investors are focused on the employment change, unemployment rate and average hourly wage for permanent employees data, due at 8:30 a.m ET.

The resource-heavy Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 0.4% on Thursday, led by declines in commodity-linked shares.

U.S. stock index futures slipped with megacap growth companies under pressure after U.S. Treasury yields extended gains as investors assessed hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers this week. .N

In earnings, Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a in its quarterly profit, as the auto parts maker struggled with higher costs for labor, energy and from higher engineering costs related to its electrification and self-driving businesses.

Gas and electricity utilities company Fortis Inc FTS.TOforecast an increase in its five-year capital plan to $46.1 billion in 2027 from $34.1 billion in 2022 and beat analysts' estimates for fourth quarter profits.

Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO reported a 1% drop in its third-quarter revenue compared to the year earlier, due to a decrease in net realized selling prices for silver, zinc and lead.

COMMODITIES AT 6:53 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,864.8; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.69; +2.09% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.28; +2.11% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

University of Michigan Consumer Survey in Feb at 1000 ET

($1 = 1.3443 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

