CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as weaker bullion prices weigh

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by gold stocks as bullion prices weakened on a firmer dollar, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.

Spot gold .XAU= was down 0.8% as concerns over the passage of a U.S. stimulus package weighed on the metal's appeal.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.73% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.62% lower at 17,795.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.82% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 slipped 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 eased 0.08%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, CNI.N said on Tuesday it aims to deliver high single-digit earnings per share growth in fiscal 2021 and beat quarterly profit as improvement in consumer spending drove volumes.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$145 from C$150

Metro Inc MRU.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$62 from C$61

Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$7.50 from C$9

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1838.3; -0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.6; +0.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.99; +0.14% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Dec: Prior 0.8%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Dec: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.5%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves: Prior 0.10%

($1= C$1.27)

