US Markets
CNR

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as weaker bullion prices weigh

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by gold stocks as bullion prices weakened on a firmer dollar, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged lower by gold stocks as bullion prices weakened on a firmer dollar, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement for clarity on monetary stimulus.

Spot gold .XAU= was down 0.8% as concerns over the passage of a U.S. stimulus package weighed on the metal's appeal.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.73% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.62% lower at 17,795.15 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.82% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 slipped 0.75% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 eased 0.08%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, CNI.N said on Tuesday it aims to deliver high single-digit earnings per share growth in fiscal 2021 and beat quarterly profit as improvement in consumer spending drove volumes.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: JP Morgan cuts target price to C$145 from C$150

Metro Inc MRU.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$62 from C$61

Yamana Gold Inc YRI.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$7.50 from C$9

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1838.3; -0.64% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.6; +0.02% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.99; +0.14% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Durable goods for Dec: Expected 0.9%; Prior 1.0%

0830 Durables ex-transport for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Dec: Prior 0.8%

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Dec: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.5%

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected 0-0.25%; Prior 0-0.25%

1400 Fed int on excess reserves: Prior 0.10%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNR CNI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular