CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as stronger dollar pushes gold lower

June 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday after hitting a record high in the previous session, as gold prices slipped due to a stronger dollar ahead of U.S. economic data.

Spot gold XAU= was down 0.77% at $1,893.19 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 eased 0.67% to $1,896. GOL/

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's total reserve assets data for May is due at 8:15 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.02% lower at 19,971.15 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.45% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had lost 0.49% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.56%. .N

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said a multilateral agreement on the taxation of tech giants was "within reach" and it should go hand-in-hand with a deal on a global minimum corporate tax rate.

The discovery of the remains of 215 children at a former residential school in Canada has reopened wounds for survivors of the system, they said, as the government pledged to spend previously promised money to search for more unmarked graves.

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$49 from C$44

Scotiabank BNS.TO: Cormark securities raises target price to C$93 from C$88

Gold futures GCc2: $1,896; -0.67% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.68; -0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.25; -0.15% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for May: Prior 22,913

0815 ADP national employment for May: Expected 650,000; prior 742,000

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 390,000; prior 406,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 458,750

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 3.615 mln; prior 3.642 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q1: Expected -0.4%; prior -0.3%

0830 Productivity revised for Q1: Expected 5.5%; prior 5.4%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for May: prior 68.1

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for May: prior 70.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 63.0; prior 62.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for May: Expected 67.2; prior 62.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Prior 58.8

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior 63.2

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for May: Prior 76.8

($1= C$1.21)

