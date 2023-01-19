CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as recession risks rattle investors

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index fell on Thursday as crude prices slumped on worries of U.S. recession following the release of lackluster economic data overnight and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 0710 a.m. ET (1210 GMT).

Crude prices fell as a surprise jump in U.S. crude stocks weighed on the market, along with recession fears after economic data showed a fall in American retail sales and production at U.S. factories. O/R

Across the border, U.S futures also slipped as investors await comments from more Fed officials after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Wednesday stressed on the need to raise rates beyond 5%. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower on Wednesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak. .TO

In company news, Delta 9 Cannabis Inc DN.TOforecast its fourth-quarter revenue to be between $17.2 million and $17.7 million.

Truist Securities raised its price target on e-commerce firm Shopify Inc SHOP.TO to $41 from $35.

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,909.02; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.75; -0.93% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.39; -0.68% O/R

($1 = 1.3497 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

