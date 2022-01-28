CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as rate hike uncertainty dents tech, gold

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index sank on Friday as the prospect of faster rate hikes by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on gold and technology stocks.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower after a volatile session on Thursday, with major technology and gold mining stocks weighing the most. .TO

Hawkish signals from the Bank of Canada and the Fed rattled markets this week, with investors now pricing in at least five interest rate hikes by the Fed this year.

The move will bring an end to the accommodative, high-liquidity environment that boosted stock markets over the past two years.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 179 points, or 0.53% at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 11.5 points, or 0.08%. .N

Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Friday Canada's Cineplex Inc CGX.TO filed an appeal against its plea challenging an order the British cinema operator pay C$1.23 billion ($965.92 million) in damages to Cineplex for abandoning a planned takeover.

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM.TO: NBC raises to outperform from sector perform

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: RBC raises target price to C$24 from C$20

Stelco Holdings Inc STLC.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$53 from C$64

Gold futures GCc2: $1,784; -0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $87.16; +0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $89.97; +0.71% O/R

Dec personal consumption, due at 8:30 a.m. ET

