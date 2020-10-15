CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil slumps on new COVID-19 restrictions

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, dragged down by oil prices, as new COVID-19 restrictions raised concerns over the outlook for economic growth and a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 2.12%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 2.24%.

Some European countries are reviving curfews and lockdowns to try to contain the rise in new coronavirus cases, with Britain expected to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions in London from midnight on Friday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.94% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower at 16,455.4 on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.95% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had lost 1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 had shed 1.38%.

Canada's Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its $1.4 billion Australian coal export terminal next week, three sources told Reuters.

Denison Mines Corp DML.TO: TD Securities raises to "speculative buy" from hold

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: Goldman Sachs initiates with rating "buy" and price target of C$11

Transalta Renewables Inc RNW.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1896.2; -0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $40.12; -2.24% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.4; -2.12% O/R

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 15.00; Prior 17.00

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.5%

0830 Import prices yy for Sep: Prior -1.4%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 825,000; Prior 840,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 857,000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 10.700 mln; Prior 10.976 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Oct: Expected 14.0; Prior 15.0

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Oct: Prior 56.60

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Oct: Prior 31.00

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Oct: Prior 15.70

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Oct: Prior 25.10

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Oct: Prior 25.50

($1= C$1.32)

