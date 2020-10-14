CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil slips on demand recovery concerns

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged by weakness in oil prices, as rising coronavirus cases around the globe stoked fuel-demand recovery concerns.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 0.49%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures shed 0.7%.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.31% lower at 16,510.83 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 slipped 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 shed 0.17%.

The biggest shareholder in Air Canada AC.TO and Transat A.T. Inc TRZ.TO said on Tuesday that AC's revised offer for the Canadian tour operator was "a very reasonable one", given the turmoil in the aviation industry.

Centerra Gold Inc CG.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to C$17 from C$19

Fury Gold Mines Ltd FURY.TO: PI Financial raises to "buy" from "neutral"

Trisura Group TSU.TO: CIBC starts coverage with "outperform" rating and price target of C$110

Gold futures GCc2: $1897.4; +0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $39.92; -0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $42.24; -0.49% O/R

0830 PPI final demand yy for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior -0.2%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Sep: Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.6%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Sep: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.4%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Sep: Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Sep: Prior 0.3%

1200 Refinitiv IPSOS PCSI for Oct: Prior 50.62

($1= C$1.31)

