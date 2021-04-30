CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil prices weigh; GDP data awaited

April 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, after oil prices slipped on demand concerns, as investors awaited domestic GDP data due later in the day.

Crude prices eased from their six weeks high as concerns of wider lockdowns in India and Brazil to curb the COVID-19 pandemic offset a bullish outlook on summer fuel demand and the economic recovery. O/R

Canada's GDP data, due at 08:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show a growth of 0.5% in February.

June-quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:11 a.m. ET. Still, the index was set for its third straight monthly gain this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.52% lower at 19,255.92 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 165 points, or 0.49% at 07:11 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 23.5 points, or 0.56% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 95.25 points, or 0.68%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada's first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election.

Canada's remote oil sands region in northern Alberta has become a COVID-19 hotspot, disrupting essential annual maintenance work at its massive oil sands plants.

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO beat quarterly revenue estimates, as a reopening U.S. economy and government stimulus checks boosted spending at the company's Burger King chain.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Baytex Energy BTE.TO: Atb Capital Markets raises to sector perform from underperform

Converge Technology Solutions CTS.TO: Cormark Securities initiates with buy rating

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Personal income mm for Mar: Expected 20.3%; Prior -7.1%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Mar: Prior -1.2%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Mar: Expected 4.1%; Prior -1.0%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Mar: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 65.3; Prior 66.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.