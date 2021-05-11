CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil prices weigh

May 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hit by a fall in oil prices as the rapid spread of COVID-19 infections in India raised concerns about demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.85% at $67.76 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 0.94% to $64.32. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.88% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.57% lower at 19,361.88 on Monday..TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.52% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had shed 0.78%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.3%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO said that it has priced a $1 billion debt offering, including inaugural green bonds.

French train maker Alstom ALSO.PA earmarked a further 632 million euros ($768 million) of provisions for risks on its earlier purchase of Bombardier's BBDb.TO rail unit, while adding its integration of the Bombardier business was on track.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Recipe Unlimited Corp RECP.TO: BMO raises target price to C$31 from C$21

Nuvei Corp NVEI.TO: Credit Suisse raises target price to $80 from $65

Tilray Inc TLRY.TO: Piper Sandler cuts target price to $15 from $26

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,841.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.32; -0.94% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.76; -0.85% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Expected 7.500 mln; Prior 7.367 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.