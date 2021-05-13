US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil prices tumble

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, weighed by a near 3% fall in oil prices as the deepening COVID-19 crisis in India raised concerns about demand.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 2.6% at $67.52 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 2.8% to $64.27. O/R

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.63% at 7:00 a.m. ET as gold prices slipped after a sharp rise in U.S. consumer prices boosted expectations of early interest rate hikes. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.86% lower at 19,107.77 on Wednesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.64% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 had shed 0.43%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.32%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO surpassed analyst estimates for first-quarter revenue, helped by strong online demand for bikes, patio furniture and pool supplies from people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Cargojet Inc CJT.TO has threatened to move work to the United States unless it wins exemption from rules aimed at preventing pilot fatigue because of their cost, according to a deal rejected by its pilots seen by Reuters.

Small cities and cottage towns across Canada are grappling with the fallout of surging popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as urbanites flock in, driving up home prices with big-city-style bidding wars and putting pressure on municipal services.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Intact Finanacial Corp IFC.TO: BMO raises target price to C$190 from C$185

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$48.25 from C$52

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,1812; -0.54% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $64.27; -2.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.52; -2.6% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 490,000; Prior 498,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 560,000

0830 continue jobless claim: Expected 3.655 mln; Prior 3.690 mln

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Apr: Prior 144.3

0830 PPI final demand yy for Apr: Expected 5.9%; Prior 4.2%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Apr: Expected 0.3%; Prior 1.0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Apr: Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.1%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Apr: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.7%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Apr: Prior 3.1%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Apr: Prior 0.6%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.21)

