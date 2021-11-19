CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil prices drop on Europe lockdown fears

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday, as oil prices tumbled on lockdown risks in Europe as coronavirus cases surged and the possibility of major economies releasing crude reserves to cool energy prices.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices dropped below $79 a barrel on Friday and global stocks fell as a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe raised economic recovery worries.O/RMKTS/GLOB

Germany's health minister said a lockdown, including for people who have been vaccinated, cannot be ruled out. Austria said it will reimpose a full lockdown next week and require its entire population to be vaccinated as of February.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% lower at 21,637.54 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 172 points, or 0.47%, at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7.5 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 67.5 points, or 0.41%. .N

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau returns to Ottawa on Friday after failing to convince President Joe Biden to scrap proposed electric-vehicle tax credits that would favor U.S.-based manufacturers, but said he would keep seeking a solution.

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: RBC raises target price to C$162 from C$154

Goodfood market Corp FOOD.TO: Acumen Capital cuts to hold from buy

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: Scotiabank raises to sector outperform from sector perform

Metro Inc MRU.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$73 from C$70

Gold futures GCc2: $1,862.4; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.36; -3.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.51; -3.34% O/R

