CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil drops, COVID-19 cases surge

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, dragged by lower oil prices, as surging coronavirus cases across United States and Europe spurred talks of tightening restrictions to curb the spread.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell about 0.7%, as a sharp spike in infections led to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in the U.S. state of California as well as Germany and South Korea.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.61% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.24% higher at 17,562.87 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.48% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.55% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.37%.

Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, sooner than expected, with millions more to follow in early 2021, officials said on Monday.

