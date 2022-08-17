CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as oil declines on slowdown worries

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as oil prices hovered at six-month lows on recession concerns, while investors awaited the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meet.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:01 a.m. ET (11:01 GMT), a day after the index ended at its highest level in more than two months.

Investor hopes were lifted on Tuesday after official data showed Canada's inflation eased slightly in July on lower gasoline prices, prompting the country's central bank governor to say that the annual rate might have peaked.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has already raised its policy rate to 2.5% to tame inflation, with traders pricing in another 50-basis-point rate hike at the BoC's September meeting. 0#BOCWATCH.

Canadian stocks, tracking global counterparts, have soared in recent weeks but analysts have warned the bullish sentiment was dampening.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 156 points, or 0.46% at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.25 points, or 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 98 points, or 0.72%. .N

The Fed minutes, which are due to be published at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), will be closely watched for clues on how fast and aggressive the policymakers plans to be hiking interest rates against the backdrop of data showing a strong U.S. economy.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATD.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$63 from C$59

Trevali Mining TV.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts to underperform from sector perform

COMMODITIES AT 7:01 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,772.3; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.48; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.09; -0.3%O/R

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Retail sales mm for July: Expected 0.1%; Prior 0.01

1000 Business inventories mm for June: Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.4%

($1 = C$1.29)

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

