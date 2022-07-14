CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as market digests c.bank's jumbo rate hike

July 14 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Thursday as commodity prices weakened and banks were set to slide on fears that a surprise 100 basis point interest hike could hit mortgage growth, a key growth driver of the sector.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE extended its losing streak on Wednesday, down 0.3%, after the Bank of Canada delivered the super-sized rate hike and data showed U.S. inflation soaring more than expected. .TO

Investors worry that the hike could put the brakes on the country's once-frothy housing market and weigh on banks' profits after strong mortgage growth emerged as the main growth engine during the pandemic.

Piling pressure on the commodity-heavy index, oil and metal prices slipped on a stronger dollar and demand fears as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike that could stem surging inflation but also hurt demand for commodities. O/RMET/LGOL/

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 418 points, or 1.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 48.5 points, or 1.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 104.75 points, or 0.89%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,711.2; -1.4%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $94.05; -2.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $97.7; -1.9%O/R

