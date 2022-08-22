CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as lower gold prices weigh

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Futures on Canada's resource-heavy main stock index on Monday tracked losses in gold prices amid uncertainty over the pace of interest rate hikes by global central banks and a potential recession.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Spot gold fell 0.8% as expectations of more interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled a rally in safe-haven dollar and made the bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. GOL/

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding yellow metal.

The dollar index =USD rose to more than a five-week high after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin on Friday said central bankers were inclined toward faster, front-loaded interest rate increases.FRX/

Investors will keenly watch comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the annual retreat of central bankers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he might not meet expectations for a dovish pivot on policy next year.

The Toronto market index has climbed 10.7% from its mid-July trough but is nearly 9.5% below its record high in April.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 284 points, or 0.84%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 45.5 points, or 1.08% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 187.75 points, or 1.42%. .N

Meanwhile, Australia's Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX said its shareholders voted in favour of Canadian Dye & Durham Ltd's DND.TO revised offer of A$4.81 per share, that valued the share registry company at A$2.47 billion ($1.70 billion).

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$17.5 from C$18.5

Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$100 from C$90

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: -0.8% to $1,734 GOL/

US crude CLc1: +0.5% to $91.18 O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: +0.4% to $97.11 O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.30)

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.