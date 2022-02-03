CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as downbeat global mood, commodities weigh

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures fell on Thursday, mirroring the mood in global equities on downbeat earnings and ahead of key central bank meetings, with weakness in crude and gold prices denting sentiment further.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Oil prices eased on weak U.S. payrolls data and some profit-taking, while gold prices hovered below the previous session's one-week high, as the U.S. dollar regained ground ahead of central bank meetings in Britain and Europe. O/RGOL/

Globally, stock markets turned red again after a disappointing status update from Meta, previously known as Facebook. MKTS/GLOB

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 21,362.36 on Wednesday, its fourth straight advance and the highest closing level since Jan. 17. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 142 points, or 0.4% at 6:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 53.25 points, or 1.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 327.5 points, or 2.17%. .N

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO swung to a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, the Canadian oil producer said on Wednesday, but its earnings missed expectations.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday there was uncertainty about how quickly inflation would come back down into the central bank's comfort zone, due to the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ATA.TO: NBC raises target price to C$66 from C$64

CGI Inc GIBa.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$135 from C$130

Magnet Forensics MAGT.TO: CIBC initiates with "outperform" rating; target price C$33

Gold futures GCc2: $1802.2; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $87.34; -1.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.58; -0.99% O/R

0730 Challenger layoffs for Jan : Prior 19,052

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 245,000; Prior 260,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 247,000

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.620 mln; Prior 1.675 mln

0830 Labor costs preliminary for Q4 : Expected 1.5%; Prior 9.6%

0830 Productivity preliminary for Q4 : Expected 3.2%; Prior -5.2%

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jan : Prior 50.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jan : Prior 50.9

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Dec : Prior 0.1%

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Dec : Prior -0.9%

1000 Factory orders mm for Dec : Expected -0.2%; Prior 1.6%

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Dec : Prior 0.4%

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Dec : Prior 0.0%

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Dec : Prior 0.8%

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jan : Expected 59.5; Prior 62.0

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jan : Prior 67.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jan : Prior 54.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jan : Prior 61.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jan : Prior 82.5

