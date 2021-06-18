CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as crude prices weigh

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as crude prices retreated for a second straight session on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States.

Brent crude LCOc1 was down 0.53% at $70.66 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 fell 0.7% to $72.56 a barrel, extending a 1.8% decline on Thursday. O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.38% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's new housing price index data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.43% lower at 20,144.04 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.17% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.17%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Altagas Ltd ALA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$28 from C$26

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

TCP Energy Corp TRP.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$74 from C$70

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1791.6; +0.96% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.65; -0.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.57; -0.67% O/R

