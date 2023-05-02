CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as crude prices weigh

May 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as crude prices dropped, while investors remained wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 6:51 a.m. ET.

Oil prices extended losses from the previous session, as weak economic data from China weighed on the market. O/R

Adding to the pressure, U.S. stock index futures edged lower ahead of the Fed's policy meeting and as uncertainty around the U.S. debt ceiling talks spooked investors. .N

The U.S. central bank is expected to deliver a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the end of its meeting on Wednesday and then hold rates steady for the rest of 2023, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower on Monday, dragged down by energy and rate-sensitive real estate and technology stocks.

In company news, technology company BlackBerryBB.TO said it would conduct a review of strategic alternatives, which include the possible separation of one or more of its businesses.

Restaurant Brands International IncQSR.TO beat estimates for quarterly revenue, boosted by higher prices and increased traffic at its Burger King and Tim Hortons chains.

Thomson Reuters CorpTRI.TO reported higher sales and operating profit in the first quarter, helped by divestitures and high customer retention rates.

COMMODITIES AT 6:51 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,996.1; +1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.16; -0.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.84; -0.59% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Factory Orders for March at 10:00 a.m. ET

JOLTS Job Openings for March at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3578 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

