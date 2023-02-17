CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as commodity prices slide; inflation data awaited

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main resource-heavy stock index fell on Friday as commodity prices declined, while investors awaited domestic producer prices data for clues on the state of inflation and future monetary policy tightening.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Gold and oil prices dropped following fresh hawkish rhetoric from U.S. Federal Reserve officials, with oil prices under added pressure from signs of ample U.S. supplies. GOL/O/R

Canada's producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street as strong U.S. economic data fueled worries that the Federal Reserve would keep hiking interest rates for longer than previously expected.

Meanwhile, Bank of Canada's governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that the economy remains overheated and the jobs market is too tight, as he kept the door open to future interest rate raises.

In company news, First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO has warned employees it may have to shutter operations in Panama if the government does not allow its copper exports to resume by next week, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

Rogers Communications RCIb.TO said it would further extend the deadline for its takeover of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO to March 31, as the wireless carriers await final approval from Canadian industry minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.

Air Canada AC.TOreported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by strong holiday travel demand.

Dundee Precious Metals DPM.TO reported a fall in fourth-quarter revenue, but beat profit estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,826; -0.94% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.08; -3.07% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.72; -2.84% O/R

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

