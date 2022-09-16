CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall as central banks' hawkishness risks global slowdown

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday over fears of a sharp global economic slowdown amid aggressive rate hikes by central banks looking to tame red-hot inflation.

Futures for the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% as of 07:41 a.m. ET.

A stagflation next year is possible, World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill has warned, as the world looks ahead to a rate hiking spree starting next week that would consequently slow down demand.

Gold prices fell for a fourth straight session to their lowest since April 2020, as expectations of a hefty interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve next week boosted the dollar and Treasury yields.

The Fed is likely to deliver its third straight 75 basis point interest rate hike after recent data failed to alter the expected course of its aggressive policy tightening.

Investors fear that the hawkish stance taken by central banks will tip the economy into a recession. Canada's economic growth in the second quarter showed weakness and most likely dipped into negative territory in July.

However, a slowing economy failed to stop the Bank of Canada from hiking interest rates by 75 basis points to 3.25% earlier this month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE dropped 0.8% to hit the week's low on Thursday. .TO

Crude oil prices held steady against the backdrop of likely slowing demand after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.O/R

Statistics Canada is expected to report data on wholesale trade which likely fell 0.6% in July, following a 0.1% rise in June.

U.S. stock index futures slipped, extending falls from overnight, after logistics industry bellwether FedEx withdrew its financial forecast and recession warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund..N

