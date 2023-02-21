CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of inflation, retail sales print

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as lower gold prices weighed on the commodity-laden index, while investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of inflation and retail sales data for cues on monetary policy tightening.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 6:50 a.m. ET. Domestic markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.

The consumer prices and retail sales data for January are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, likely setting the tone for the next moves by the Bank of Canada on interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower on Friday, hitting its lowest close in four weeks, as Wall Street was hit by fears of rising rates.

Gold prices slipped due to a firmer greenback, while investors awaited S&P Global's flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI data to gauge the Federal Reserve's interest rate-hike trajectory. GOL/

In company news, Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO said it will change its name to Teck Metals Corp and also spin off its steelmaking coal unit as Elk Valley Resources Ltd, while the miner also missed its fourth-quarter profit estimate.

Gold miner OceanaGold OGC.TObeat fourth-quarter profit and revenue expectations.

Shaw Communications Inc's SJRb.TOlawyers are expected to pocket C$100 million-plus ($75 million) fee in the long-delayed takeover from Rogers Communications RCIb.TO.

COMMODITIES AT 6:50 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,833.6; -0.46% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.36; +1.34% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.84; -0.27% O/R

($1 = 1.3448 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com;))

