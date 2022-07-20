CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of inflation data

July 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged down on Wednesday, ahead of inflation data that could offer clues on its central bank's monetary policy following a 100-basis-point interest rate hike last week.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimate that inflation in Canada would hit a four-decade high of 8.4%. June consumer price data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Investors have been looking for clues on the central bank's monetary policy path after it unveiled a full-percentage-point interest rate hike last week, becoming the first G7 country to opt for such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle.

Traders see a 92% chance of a 50 basis-point hike in September. IRPR

The Bank of Canada has been playing catch up with hot inflation for months, prompting rare attacks from critics and fueling worries that Canadians could lose faith in its ability to contain prices, leading to price spirals.

Some Canadian businesses are reconsidering their expansion plans after the central bank's jumbo hike, sharpening their focus on protecting profits, analysts say.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended more than 1% higher for the last two sessions, helped by a recovery in commodity and financial stocks.

Meanwhile, European markets and U.S. futures reversed early gains on fresh concerns around the war in Ukraine and Russian gas supply to Europe. Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 58 points, or 0.18% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.5 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 7.75 points, or 0.06%. .N

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

