CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of domestic CPI data

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's futures edged lower on Tuesday as a fall in copper prices is likely to weigh on the resource-heavy stock index, while investors remained cautious ahead of domestic inflation data for clues on the central bank's interest rate path.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:22 a.m. ET (11:22 GMT), following gains in the previous session.

Material sector is expected to take a hit as copper prices fall on global demand concerns and China's struggling property market. MET/L

All eyes will be on the domestic consumer inflation data, due at 0830 ET, that could offer more clarity on the central bank's interest rate stance.

Across the border, September U.S. retail sales and industrial production data will be monitored by the investors, while a slew of Federal Reserve officials will speak on the economic outlook during the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 157.94 points, or 0.8%, higher at 19,620.80 on Monday. .TO

Futures for Wall Street's main stock indexes also fell on Tuesday as investors assessed diplomatic efforts to contain the Middle East conflict. .N

In corporate news, BrookfieldBN.TO, through its affiliate Brookfield Reinsurance BNRE.N, is considering entering Britain's pension insurance industry and is open to an acquisition.

The financials sector will be in focus after mixed results where Bank of AmericaBAC.N reported a rise in quarterly profit, while Goldman Sachs' GS.N profit fell in the third quarter.

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,927.7; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.94; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.04; +0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3632)

