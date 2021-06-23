CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures fall ahead of April retail sales data

US Markets

Canada's main stock index futures fell in early trade on Wednesday, as investors were cautious ahead of a likely weaker April retail sales data later in the day.

The nation's retail sales are expected to fall 5% in April, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. GMT).

The June futures contract on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 was down 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.22% higher at 20,200.65 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.08%. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were flat, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.06%.

Canada's Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would open the way to legalize betting on single games or sporting events, which is currently illegal except for on horse racing.

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.7; +0.35% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.37; +0.74% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.44; +0.8% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for May

0800 Build permits R change mm for May: Prior -3.0%

0830 Current account for Q1: Expected -$206.8 bln; Prior -$188.5 bln

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for June: Prior 68.7

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for June: Expected 61.5; Prior 62.1

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for June: Expected 70.0; Prior 70.4

1000 New home sales-units for May: Expected 0.870 mln; Prior 0.863 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for May: Prior -5.9%

($1= C$1.23)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

