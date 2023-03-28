CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up tracking oil prices as banking worries wane

March 28 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set for a slightly high open on Tuesday tracking gains in crude oil prices, amid expectations that the worst was over for the global financial system.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:26 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to oil prices extended gains from the previous session amid supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan. O/R

Among stocks, Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO said it would buy a majority stake in Chile's Caserones copper mine for about $950 million to expand the Canadian miner's exposure to the red metal crucial for the green energy transition.

Brokerage J.P.Morgan raised its price target levels for Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO stating that the business jet maker had made considerable progress in shoring up its balance sheet, leaving it less vulnerable to the macro environment.

Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO said it would acquire Spartan Delta Corp's SDE.TO oil and liquids-rich Montney assets in Alberta for C$1.7 billion ($1.24 billion) in an all-cash deal.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher aided by gains in energy and financial stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 25 points, or 0.08%, at 7:26 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 6.75 points, or 0.05%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,957.3; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.1; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.41; +0.3% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3677 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.