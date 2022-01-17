US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on stronger gold prices

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched higher on Monday on the back of firmer gold prices, with trading volumes expected to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

U.S. markets are closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Spot gold .XAU= rose 0.2% after two sessions of losses as the dollar weakened, but rising expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States lifted Treasury yields and kept bullion's gains in check. GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.04% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

Domestic manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 21,357.56 on Friday. .TO

The Canadian government is urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Ukraine, in a new advisory citing "Russian aggression."

IAMGOLD Corp IMG.TO: National Bank Of Canada cuts target price to C$4.50 from C$4.75

Gold futures GCc2: $1819.7; +0.19% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.86; +0.05% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $85.85; -0.24% O/R

($1= C$1.25)

