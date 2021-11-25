CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on higher bullion prices

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Thursday, aided by higher bullion prices, although trading volumes are likely to remain subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Gold prices edged up and were set to break a five-session losing streak after the dollar eased.GOL/

With U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving, risk sentiment in the Canadian market stayed low.

Meanwhile, energy stocks were poised to open lower tracking weakness in crude prices with investors waiting to see how major producers respond to the emergency crude release by major consuming countries designed to cool the market. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 21,548.43 on Wednesday. .TO

The United States has decided to almost double the duties on Canadian softwood lumber from most producers to 17.9%, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Wednesday, adding that Canada is "extremely disappointed."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday he is "extremely concerned" by increases in the cost of living caused by high inflation, adding that Liberal government policies should help address the issue.

Gold futures GCc2: $1791.2; +0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.16; -0.29% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.24; -0.01% O/R

