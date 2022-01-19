CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up on commodity strength

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Wednesday, aided by gains in commodity prices, while investors awaited domestic inflation readings.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook, while Spot gold .XAU= rose 0.22%.

Investors are awaiting Canada's inflation figures for December, which is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 4.8%, from 4.7% a year ago according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

Although gains were limited by pressure from higher bond yields as U.S. Treasury yields hit fresh two-year highs, while Germany's 10-year yield surpassed 0% for the first time since May 2019.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.2% higher at 21,274.57 on Tuesday, after posting its highest closing level since Nov. 25. on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 51 points, or 0.14%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 57.25 points, or 0.38%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

British Columbia will allow gyms to open from Thursday, but other restrictions will stay in place until Feb. 16 as the healthcare system continues to be impacted by COVID-19, the Canadian province's top health official said on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Autocanada Inc ACQ.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$48.50

Cameco Corp CCO.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperform" rating and C$37 PT

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: Jefferies raises target price to C$45 from C$40

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1818.6; +0.34% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $86.58; +1.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $88.43; +1.05% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Dec : Expected 1.701 mln; Prior 1.717 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Dec : Prior 3.9%

0830 Housing starts number for Dec : Expected 1.650 mln; Prior 1.679 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Dec : Prior 11.8%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.