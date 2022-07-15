CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up as oil prices recover

July 15 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index inched up on Friday as oil prices recovered, setting the Toronto shares benchmark on course to break a five-session losing streak.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose after a U.S. official told Reuters an immediate Saudi oil output boost is not expected, with further support from indications that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates less aggressively than anticipated. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was still headed to end the week 3.6% lower, which will be its worst weekly drop in a month, after the Bank of Canada's jumbo rate hike earlier this week pummeled financial stocks and commodity stocks tracked oil and metal prices lower. .TO

Commodity stocks, that make up nearly 30% of the resource-heavy S&P/TSX index, have been badly hit this month due to the surge in the dollar, rate hike fears and COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked demand fears. Energy stocks .SPTTEN and material shares .GSPTTMT have fallen 11.2% and 6.4%, respectively, so far this month.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 101 points, or 0.33% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.5 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.2%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Chile's Supreme Court on Thursday ratified the definitive closure of Canada-based Barrick Gold's ABX.TO controversial $8.5 billion Pascua Lama gold and copper mining project, previously ordered to shutter by the country's environmental regulator in 2018.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,702.7; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $97.85; 2.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $101.53; 2.5% O/R

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

