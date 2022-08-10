CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose marginally on Wednesday, ahead of U.S. inflation data that will likely offer cues on the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1 % at 7:12 a.m. ET.

On Tuesday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended down 90.87 points, or 0.5%, at 19,578.30, after four days of gains. .TO

U.S. inflation data for July is expected at 08:30 a.m. ET. The headline number is likely to fall, but analysts expect the Fed to hike rates again in its September meeting as it seeks to bring inflation within its target.

Gold futures GCc2 were down 0.32%, while Brent LCOc1 slipped 1.3%. GOL/O/R

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 63 points, or 0.19% at 07:35 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.25 points, or 0.25% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45.5 points, or 0.35%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Cineplex CGX.TO: Scotiabank assumes coverage with "sector outperform" rating and PT of C$16 vs C$20

Recipe Unlimited Corp RECP.TO: CIBC cuts to "tender" from "neutral"

Spartan Delta Corp SDE.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$22.5 from C$20

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,790; -0.38% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.93; -1.75% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $94.62; -1.75% O/R

