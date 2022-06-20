CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge up after bruising week

June 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Monday after last week's rout, with trading volumes expected to be subdued due to a U.S. holiday.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 6:45 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower at 18,930.48 on Friday, closing out its worst week in more than two years on a slide in energy shares. .TO

Global stocks on Monday also chalked up modest gains, with U.S. markets closed for Juneteenth National Independence Day. MKTS/GLOB

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 181 points, or 0.61% at 6:46 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 30.25 points, or 0.82% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 100.25 points, or 0.89%. .N

The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check.

Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO has agreed with Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO and Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO to buy Freedom Mobile for an enterprise value of C$2.85 billion ($2.19 billion), the companies said on Friday.

Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO: National Bank Of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1835.8; -0.04% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $109.07; -0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.17; -0.84% O/R

($1= C$1.30)

