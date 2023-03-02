CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower tracking weak metal prices

March 2 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, as base and precious metal prices were pulled lower by a strengthening dollar.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:11 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher in the previous session, led by materials and energy stocks after manufacturing data from China eased some economic slowdown fears .TO

Prices of copper and gold fell as a stronger dollar made the metals more expensive for consumers holding other currencies. GOL/METL/

Among company news, Canadian Natural Resources LtdCNQ.TO missed market expectations for quarterly profits as production was hit by severe winter weather.

Toronto-Dominion Bank'sTD.TO $13.4 billion acquisition of U.S.-based First Horizon Corp FHN.N may get delayed further due to pending regulatory approvals, the U.S. bank said.

London Stock Exchange GroupLSEG.L announced plans to buy back more of its shares from a consortium of Blackstone BX.N and Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, from which it acquired data analytics group Refinitiv for $27 billion in January 2021.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 96 points, or 0.29% at 7:11 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 10.5 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 49.75 points, or 0.42%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,841.5; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $78.23; +0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.89; +0.6% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3612 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.