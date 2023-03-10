CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower on weak crude prices ahead of jobs data

March 10(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched down on Friday as crude oil prices extended declines, while investors cautiously awaited domestic labor market data.

The economy is expected to have added 10,000 new jobs in February, as per a Reuters survey of analysts, compared with 150,000 job additions in the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Traders also waited for U.S. February nonfarm payrolls data that could offer more clues about further monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE tumbled to its two-month low on Thursday with heavy-weight financials leading declines. .TO

Oil prices fell for a fourth session and was heading for its biggest weekly loss in five weeks on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the United States hitting fuel demand. O/R

Among company news, brokerage BMO downgraded oil services provider Shawcor SCL.TO to "market perform" from "outperform".

Gold futures GCc2: $1,838.3; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75; -0.9% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.9; -0.7% O/R

February non-farm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3839 Canadian dollars)

