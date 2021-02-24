CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower on inflation fears

US Markets
Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, as inflation prospects following a rally in commodity prices tempered optimism over the vaccine-led economic recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures gained 1.04% and 0.88%, respectively, while spot gold XAU= edged up 0.2%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.36 lower at 18,349.67 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.03% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.05%.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO topped analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by strength in its capital markets and wealth management units and lower provisions to cover potential loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, CPG.N posted a higher fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as commodity prices rebounded from pandemic lows.

Acuityads Holdings Inc AT.TO: TD Securities starts with "buy" rating; price target C$37

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO: Jefferies cuts rating to "underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1806.7; +0.11% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.21; +0.88% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $66.05; +1.04% O/R

0800 Build permits R number for Jan: Prior 1.881 mln

0800 Build permits R change mm for Jan: Prior 10.4%

1000 New home sales-units for Jan: Expected 0.855 mln; Prior 0.842 mln

1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected 2.1%; Prior 1.6%

($1= C$1.26)

