CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower on crude oil weakness, mixed bank earnings

May 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures edged lower on Thursday, as weak crude oil prices, U.S. debt deal uncertainties and a mixed bag of bank earnings weighed on sentiment.
Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) CM.TO reported a drop in second-quarter profit, as tough economic conditions spurred the lenders into setting aside more provisions for loan losses.
However, Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO reported a rise in quarterly profit, as the lender benefited from robust growth in its personal and commercial banking business.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:07 a.m. ET (11:07 GMT).
Crude oil prices took a hit after Russia downplayed the possibilities of more production cuts by the OPEC+ ahead of its meeting next week. O/R
Bullion prices ticked higher as investors flocked to the save-haven asset, with the deadline on the U.S. debt deal drawing near, with no deal in sight. GOL/
Brokerage Credit Suisse turned bullish on Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO, and Scotiabank resumed coverage of Centerra Gold CG.TO, with a "sector outperform" rating.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower on Wednesday, closing at a near two-month low, after two major lenders reported disappointing earnings. .TO
Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 102 points, or 0.31%, at 7:07 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.25 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 244.75 points, or 1.79%. .N
COMMODITIES AT 7:07 a.m. ET
Spot Gold XAU=: $1,962.46; +0.2% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $73.13; -1.6% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $77.2; -1.5% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
Weekly jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. ET
GDP 2nd estimate due at 8:30 a.m. ET
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.