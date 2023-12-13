CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower in the lead up to U.S. Fed's rate decision

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resource-heavy main stock index were marginally lower on Wednesday as prices of most base metals fell ahead of the decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2023 due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1204 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts edged higher. .N

The Fed takes center stage as it is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, where the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Investors would also parse through commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during his press conference scheduled 30 minutes after the decision is made public.

On the commodities front, copper prices slipped on a firmer U.S. dollar, while gold and crude oil prices edged higher. MET/LGOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower in the previous session, as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The benchmark Canadian index has fallen more than 3% from its highest level of the year hit in February, taking its year-to-date gain to about 4%.

U.S. producer price index (PPI) data for November, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to further set the tone for trading.

Among individual stocks, packaging companyTranscontinentalTCLa.TOreported a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share and VersaBank VBNK.TO posted higher quarterly results.

Discount store operator DollaramaDOL.TO raised its annual sales forecast.

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,988.5; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.86; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.45; +0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3584)

