News & Insights

US Markets
VBNK

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower in the lead up to U.S. Fed's rate decision

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 13, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's resource-heavy main stock index were marginally lower on Wednesday as prices of most base metals fell ahead of the decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2023 due later in the day.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET (1204 GMT), while their U.S. counterparts edged higher. .N

The Fed takes center stage as it is due to announce its monetary policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, where the central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Investors would also parse through commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during his press conference scheduled 30 minutes after the decision is made public.

On the commodities front, copper prices slipped on a firmer U.S. dollar, while gold and crude oil prices edged higher. MET/LGOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower in the previous session, as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The benchmark Canadian index has fallen more than 3% from its highest level of the year hit in February, taking its year-to-date gain to about 4%.

U.S. producer price index (PPI) data for November, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to further set the tone for trading.

Among individual stocks, packaging companyTranscontinentalTCLa.TOreported a rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit per share and VersaBank VBNK.TO posted higher quarterly results.

Discount store operator DollaramaDOL.TO raised its annual sales forecast.

COMMODITIES AT 7:04 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,988.5; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.86; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $73.45; +0.3% O/R

($1= C$1.3584)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VBNK
DOL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.