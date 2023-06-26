CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower as Russian turmoil dents global sentiment

June 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as global trading sentiment was on the edge following Russian political turmoil over the weekend, ahead of domestic inflation data due later in the week.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:22 a.m. ET (1122 GMT), mirroring declines in their U.S. counterparts. .N

Oil prices firmed slightly, with political instability from an aborted revolt by Russian mercenaries over the weekend viewed by the market as not posing an immediate threat to oil supply from one of the world's largest producers. O/R

Gold prices XAU= also edged up as the geopolitical events unfolding in Russia drew investors into the safe-haven metal.

The spotlight, however, would be on domestic consumer price inflation data for May due on Tuesday, which comes at the heels of the Bank of Canada's surprise interest rate hike earlier this month.

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) index .GSPTSE closed at a three-month low on Friday, dragged by losses in energy stocks.

The Canadian benchmark index is on track to post a quarterly decline, after two straight quarters of gains, as concerns over a global economic slowdown and central banks keeping interest rates elevated pressured equities.

Canadian energy firm Suncor SU.TOsaid on Sunday it experienced a cybersecurity incident, adding that some transactions with customers and suppliers could be impacted while they investigate and resolve the situation.

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1932.6; +0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.49; +0.49% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.26; +0.56% O/R

