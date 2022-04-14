CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower as gold, oil prices weigh

April 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Thursday, pressured by lower bullion and crude prices, as investors awaited a batch of economic data due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:04 a.m. ET.

Gold XAU= fell, but the yellow metal was still on track for a weekly gain buoyed by safe-haven demand amid the Ukraine crisis and mounting price pressures. GOL/

Oil prices slipped over 1% in thin trade ahead of a public holiday, as traders weighed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks against tightening global supply. O/R

Data on Canadian wholesale trade and factory sales for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 21,838.02 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 81 points, or 0.23%, at 7:04 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.75 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16.25 points, or 0.11%. .N

TD Bank Group TD.TO will offer eligible employees a 3% increase to their base pay or a one-time cash reward effective July 1, Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani said in an internal memo on Wednesday.

Uniti Group UWL.AX has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO and fund manager Morrison & Co.

Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to outperform from sector perform

Questor Technology QST.V: Atb Capital Markets cuts to underperform from sector perform

Rubellite Energy Inc RBY.TO: Cormark Securities initiates with buy rating

Gold futures GCc2: $1,970.8; -0.6% ; GOL/

US crude CLc1: $103.1; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $107.37; -1.3% O/R

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Mar : Expected 1.0%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Retail sales mm for Mar : Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.500 mln; Prior 1.523 mln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 171,000; Prior 166,000

0830 Import prices mm for Mar : Expected 2.3%; Prior 1.4%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Apr : Expected 59.0; Prior 59.4

1000 Business inventories mm for Feb : Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.1%

($1 = C$1.25)

