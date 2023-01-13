US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower as big U.S. lenders report earnings

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 13, 2023 — 07:31 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday as investors assessed earnings from major banks in the United States, while an uptick in crude and gold prices limited losses on the commodity-heavy bourse.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 dipped 0.1% at 0714 a.m. ET.

U.S. futures trickled lower after the big U.S. banks reported mixed earnings for the final quarter in 2022. .N

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N slid between 0.8% and 2.7% premarket after reporting fourth-quarter results.

The financials sector .SPTTFS makes up 27.7% of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, gold and crude oil prices were set for weekly gains as investor sentiment was aided by demand recovery hopes out of top consumer China and lower bets on the Federal Reserve remaining hawkish for longer. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher on Thursday, as U.S. data raised hopes that inflation was on a sustained downward trend. .TO

The benchmark index is set for its highest levels of weekly gains in four weeks with real estate .GSPTTRE, energy .SPTTEN and healthcare .GSPTTHC sectors among top gainers.

Among stocks, gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc MMX.TO said its shareholders approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's TFPM.TO acquisition of the company.

COMMODITIES AT 7:14 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; +0.57% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $79.2; +1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.9; +0.95% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

University of Michigan Consumer Survey in Jan at 1000 ET

($1 = C$1.3354)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

