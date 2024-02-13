CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower ahead of US inflation data

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slightly dipped on Tuesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a key inflation report in the United States, while rising commodity prices kept declines in check.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were down 0.2% at 6:55 a.m. ET (11:55 GMT).

A January reading of the consumer price index (CPI) in the U.S. is due at 8:30 a.m. ET that will provide more insights into American inflation and the trajectory of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Revised CPI numbers for 2023, released on Friday, showed lower inflation in the U.S. than estimated earlier, which had revived optimism around sizable rate cuts from the U.S. central bank in the year.

Wall Street futures also slipped on Tuesday, with investors moving to the sidelines ahead of the crucial numbers. .N

Canada's energy stocks could see a rebound on rising oil prices as uncertainty in the Middle East kept markets on edge. O/R

The materials sector is also expected to rise tracking advancing gold prices, while copper prices extended gains on lower inventories. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher on Monday at 21,067.30, its highest closing level since Feb. 2, led by gains in resource stocks. .TO

Corporate earnings in Canada is also picking momentum with the largest insurer Manulife MFC.TO and airline Air Canada AC.TO among others, set to report their quarterly results this week.

Among individual companies, cybersecurity firm Blackberry BB.TO said it was targeting an additional increase of $100 million in its annual profit as the company slashes costs, including workforce restructuring.

Burger King-parent Restaurant Brands International QSR.TOedged past analysts' estimates for its fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,031.9; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.43; +0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.56; +0.7% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.