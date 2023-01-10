CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower ahead of Powell speech

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, tracking the weakness in global markets, as investors exercised caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech following hawkish comments overnight by Fed policymakers.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3%, by 0718 a.m. ET.

On Monday, two Fed officials said they expected the terminal Fed Funds rate – now at 4.25% to 4.5% – to need to rise to a 5% to 5.25% range to tackle inflation. Both policymakers said fresh inflation data on Thursday will help them decide whether the Fed can slow the pace of interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting.

Markets are keen on what Powell has to say regarding further monetary policy tightening out of the world's largest economy. The Fed chair is expected to speak on central bank independence at the Riksbank at 0900 ET.

Gold and crude prices ticked higher, but avoided large gains ahead of Powell's speech. GOL/O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed 0.2% higher on Monday, its highest closing level in four weeks as investors weighed chances that central banks would ease the pace of interest rate hikes. .TO

Among company news, TC Energy TRP.TO said it was too early to speculate the cost of cleaning up a spill from its Keystone pipeline, as the Canadian company entered into a deal with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

First Quantum Minerals FM.TO said it was in talks with the government of Panama to avoid halting operations at its mine over a contract dispute.

COMMODITIES AT 7:18 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,990; +0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75; +0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80; +0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.3392)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.