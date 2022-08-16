US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge lower ahead of inflation data

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures tracking Canada's commodity-heavy stock index slid on Tuesday, ahead of inflation data that could provide fresh cues to interest rates, while an extended slide in oil prices weighed on the mood.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's commodity-heavy stock index slid on Tuesday, ahead of inflation data that could provide fresh cues to interest rates, while an extended slide in oil prices weighed on the mood.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% by 7:26 a.m. ET (1126 GMT). The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE reversed early losses to close higher on Monday along with a rebound in Wall Street. .TO

Brent crude futures LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 slipped marginally, extending losses from the previous session when China's central bank cut lending rates to revive a surprise slowdown in the economy.

Investors are looking out for Canada's consumer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Annual inflation is likely to have touched 7.6% in July, down from 8.1% in June.

The Bank of Canada, in July, raised its main interest rate by 100 basis points in a bid to tame inflation, becoming the first G7 country to make such an aggressive hike in this economic cycle, and the central bank has said more rate hikes would be needed.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 15 points, or 0.04% at 16:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 16.25 points, or 0.12%. .N

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; 91 83 83 81 2416;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular