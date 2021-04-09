US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher, set for second weekly gain on recovery hopes

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index futures inched higher on Friday and the market was set to gain for a second consecutive week on optimism around a faster pace of economic rebound, but weak metal and oil prices capped further gains.

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures inched higher on Friday and the market was set to gain for a second consecutive week on optimism around a faster pace of economic rebound, but weak metal and oil prices capped further gains.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.52% higher at 19,228.87 on Thursday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were flat. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Oil prices edged down as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.O/R

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

AirBoss of America Corp BOS.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$47 from C$42

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to outperform from sector perform

IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO: BMO raises price target to C$41 from C$38

Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO: BMO raises price target to C$30 from C$29

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,764.4; -0.6% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $59.67; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.16; -0.1% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQX IGM TXG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular