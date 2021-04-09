CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher, set for second weekly gain on recovery hopes

April 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures inched higher on Friday and the market was set to gain for a second consecutive week on optimism around a faster pace of economic rebound, but weak metal and oil prices capped further gains.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.52% higher at 19,228.87 on Thursday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were flat. .N

Oil prices edged down as investors weighed rising supplies from major producers and the impact on fuel demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.O/R

AirBoss of America Corp BOS.TO: CIBC raises price target to C$47 from C$42

Equinox Gold Corp EQX.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to outperform from sector perform

IGM Financial Inc IGM.TO: BMO raises price target to C$41 from C$38

Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO: BMO raises price target to C$30 from C$29

Gold futures GCc2: $1,764.4; -0.6% GOL/

U.S. crude CLc1: $59.67; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $63.16; -0.1% O/R

($1= C$1.26)

