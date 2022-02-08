CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher on upbeat Thomson Reuters revenue

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Tuesday after Thomson Reuters posted upbeat quarterly revenue, while a slide in crude prices kept most gains in check.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO reported higher revenue in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend and sales forecast, although it said operating profit fell from a year ago.

Crude prices slipped ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran and as the prospect of a rise in U.S. crude inventories loomed.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were 0.2% higher at 08:11 a.m. ET.

Oil slipped towards $90 a barrel ahead of the resumption of U.S.-Iran negotiations, which could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer. O/R

Crude prices also came under pressure from the possibility of an increase in U.S. crude inventories. Analysts estimate that inventories rose by 700,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 4.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower on Monday, consolidating last week's sharp gains, as declines for technology and industrial shares offset gains for the materials group. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 36 points, or 0.1% at 8:11 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 2.25 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 23.5 points, or 0.16%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO posted a wider quarterly loss primarily due to on-cash impairment of C$1.9 billion ($1.50 billion) in the U.S. manufacturing segment.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

CI Financial Corp CIX.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$28 from C$32

Fairfax Financial Holdings FFH.TO: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$1,000 from C$825

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$22 from C$20

Sprott Inc SII.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$55 from C$61

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,817; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $89.69; -1.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.84; -2% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.2712 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.