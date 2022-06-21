US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher on stronger crude prices

Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Tuesday, supported by higher crude prices, although concerns around a global recession and aggressive interest rate hikes limited gains.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.6% at 6:49 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on high summer fuel demand while supplies remain tight because of sanctions on Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Domestic retail sale data for April and new housing price data for May are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.3% higher at 19,183.63 on Monday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 494 points, or 1.65%, at 6:49 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 67 points, or 1.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 210.5 points, or 1.86%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Gibson Energy Inc GEI.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 6:49 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1832.9; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.08; +2.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $115.89; +1.54% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 National Activity Index for May : Prior 0.47

1000 Existing home sales for May : Expected 5.4 mln; Prior 5.61 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for May : Prior -2.4%

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

