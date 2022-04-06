CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher on oil boost as rate hike concerns drag

April 6 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Wednesday as crude prices rose on prospects of fresh Western sanctions on Russia, with gains capped by concerns over aggressive policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tackle inflation.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed nearly 2% as the United States and its allies were set to impose fresh sanctions on Russian banks and officials and ban new investment in Russia over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes." Russia denied targeting civilians. O/R

The Kremlin said on Wednesday peace talks with Kyiv were not progressing as rapidly or energetically as it would like.

Global stocks slipped and U.S. stock index futures signalled a second day of selling on Wall Street ahead of the minutes from the Fed's March meeting. GLOB/MKTS.N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 21,930.83 on Tuesday, retreating from a record intraday high after comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard spooked investors about potential aggressive actions by the central bank. .TO

Ontario's ruling Progressive Conservative government plans to raise the hourly minimum wage by 50 Canadian cents beginning in October, in what would be the second hike in an election year for the most populous Canadian province.

Ivey PMI data, due at 10:00 a.m. ET, will likely show the Canadian economic activity eased last month after climbing to three-month high on February.

Endeavour Mining Plc EDV.TO: Berenberg raises target price to C$47 from C$42

Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO: Scotiabank cuts target price to C$22 from C$24

Valens Company VLNS.TO: Atb Capital Markets resumes with 'outperform' rating; C$9.50 PT

Gold futures GCc2: $1,925.8; +0.1%

US crude CLc1: $103.75; +1.8%

Brent crude LCOc1: $103.75; +1.8%

($1 = C$1.25)

