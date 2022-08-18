CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher on commodity strength

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index edged higher on Thursday on boost from higher oil and bullion prices, while investors awaited a reading on monthly producer prices data due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.2% at 7:11 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. crude CLc1 futures rose 1% each as robust U.S. fuel consumption data and expected falls in Russian supply late in the year offset concerns that a possible looming recession could undercut demand.

Rising risk of a global slowdown has pulled down oil prices from their highest levels since 2008 hit earlier this year after Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

The commodity-heavy TSX index had risen to a record high in April before falling 9.2% from those levels as investors adjust their expectations for corporate earnings and economic growth against the backdrop of tightening financial conditions to tame inflation.

Producer prices data for July is due at 08:30 a.m. ET. The data will come on the heels of a report which showed Canada's inflation eased slightly in July on lower gasoline prices.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.12% at 7:11 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 5.25 points, or 0.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 16.5 points, or 0.12%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Superior Gold Inc SGI.V: BMO cuts PT to C$1.25 from C$2

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp AI.TO: TD Securities raises to "buy" from "hold"

Ivanhoe Electric Inc IE.TO: JP Morgan initiates coverage with "neutral" rating; PT C$15

COMMODITIES AT 7:11 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: +0.4% to $1,768 GOL/

US crude CLc1: +1% to $88.99 O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: +1.3% to $94.84 O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 265000; Prior 262000

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 1.438 mln; Prior 1.428 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Aug: Expected -5; Prior -12.3

1000 Existing home sales for Jul: Expected 4.89 mln; Prior 5.12 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Jul: Prior -5.4%

($1 = C$1.29)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

