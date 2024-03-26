CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher on bullion strength

March 26 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher open for Canada's resources-heavy stock index on Tuesday, helped by a rise in precious metal prices though softer copper kept a lid on gains.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.3% at 7:17 a.m. ET (1117 GMT).

Prices of gold and silver rose as a weaker U.S. dollar made the metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while the appeal for safe-haven assets increased ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation data print later in the week. GOL/

Investors look forward to the February U.S. personal consumption expenditure data, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, on Friday, which could help determine the outlook for interest rate cuts expected later in the year.

Dampening risk appetite, contracts tracking most base metals slipped, with copper erasing most of its gains from the past two weeks, on weaker demand prospects as the currency of the world's largest metals consumer, China, weakened. MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower on Monday, pressured by losses in industrials, but the decline was limited as recent strength in corporate earnings and the prospect of rate cuts helped underpin investor sentiment. .TO

Brokerage RBC downgraded oil explorer Athabasca Oil ATH.TO to "sector perform" from "outperform".

Enbridge ENB.TO said the pipeline operator would form a venture with WhiteWater/I Squared Capital and MPLX MPLX.N to operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting Permian Basin supplies to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Gaming firm Bragg Gaming BRAG.TOmissed quarterly revenue expectations and posted a net loss.

COMMODITIES AT 7:17 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,199.1; +1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.05; +0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.78; flat O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Feb. Durable goods data due at 8:30 a.m. ET

March Consumer confidence data due at 10:00 a.m. ET

