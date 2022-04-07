US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as oil rises ahead of budget

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

April 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Thursday after a two-session selloff as oil prices climbed on supply worries, while investors awaited the release of annual budget later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Crude prices rose from a three-week low, climbing 1.6% after International Energy Agency member countries agreed to release 60 million barrels on top of a 180 million-barrel release announced by the United States last week to cool down prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. O/R

Canada's ruling Liberals will unveil their 2022 budget around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised will be "fiscally responsible" after having already pledged billions in new programs and increased military spending.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 21,788.60 on Wednesday amid concerns over rapid policy tightening by global central banks to tackle inflation. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 15 points, or 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.25 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 52.75 points, or 0.36%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO plans to settle a more than eight-year-old lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of its long-discontinued BlackBerry 10 smartphones.

The Canadian government approved a $12 billion offshore oil project proposed by Norway's Equinor ASA EQNR.OL, after an environmental assessment concluded it would not cause significant adverse effects.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Auxly Cannabis Group XLY.TO: Atb Capital Markets resumes with outperform rating; C$0.40 PT

Canfor Corp CFP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$45

Interfor Corp IFP.TO: RBC cuts target price to C$45 from C$50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,927.6; 0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $97.76; 1.6%

Brent crude LCOc1: $102.65; 1.6%

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.311 mln; Prior 1.307 mln

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 200,000; Prior 202,000

1500 Consumer credit for Feb : Expected 16.65 bln; Prior 6.84 bln

($1 = C$1.26)

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

