CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as investors await domestic jobs data

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged slightly higher on Friday ahead of a crucial jobs report in Canada and revised inflation figures in the United States, while falling gold prices capped gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1 % at 7:14 a.m. ET (12:14 GMT).

A January reading of key domestic jobs data is expected at 8:30 a.m, which could provide some clues about the health of Canada's labour market.

Also due alongside are the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' revised inflation figures for 2023, calculated using new seasonal adjustment factors.

Investors will closely monitor the data for any signs that could influence the paths of interest rate cuts for both the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve this year.

Across the border, Wall Street futures also edged higher a day after the benchmark S&P 500 breached the 5,000-mark for the first time, while investors looked ahead to inflation data. .N

Meanwhile, oil prices were little changed on Friday, but were on track for weekly gains as tensions persisted in the Middle East after Israel rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas. O/R

Miners' shares could be affected as gold and copper prices ticked lower on a firmer U.S. dollar and with Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year break. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower on Thursday, as bond yields climbed and the communications sector lost ground .TO

In corporate news, Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International MG.TOforecast its 2024 profit below estimates on Friday.

Pipeline operator Enbridge ENB.TOreported its fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

COMMODITIES AT 7:14 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,036.2; -0.1% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.2; flat O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.5; -0.2% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ravi Prakash Kumar)

